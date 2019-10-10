News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

1 in 3 housing association tenants struggle to heat their homes

1 in 3 housing association tenants struggle to heat their homes
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 11:10 AM

Fuel poverty and low carbon housing solutions will be up for discussion at a housing conference in Wexford today.

A €45 million fund for retrofitting social housing was announced in Budget 2020.

It's hoped the investment will help to achieve more environmentally friendly, cost effective homes for housing association tenants.

The Irish Council for Social Housing says the sector is keen to get moving on the upgrading works.

Director of policy at the ICSH Karen Murphy says retrofitting is not only a necessary climate action but a poverty proofing measure too:

"One in three housing association tenants have said that they find it difficult to be able to afford to heat their homes so I think we're hoping that a retrofitting programme will assist with fuel poverty across housing association tenants."

READ MORE

Five suspected pipe bombs made safe in Offaly

More on this topic

Housing strategy lacks any proper foundationHousing strategy lacks any proper foundation

Vote on proposed redevelopment of O'Devaney Garden site deferredVote on proposed redevelopment of O'Devaney Garden site deferred

Just 3.7% of rental housing stock within standard RS or HAP limitsJust 3.7% of rental housing stock within standard RS or HAP limits

Developers using fast-track housing scheme to raise value of their land, Dáil hearsDevelopers using fast-track housing scheme to raise value of their land, Dáil hears


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Search for lone fisherman missing off Cork coastSearch for lone fisherman missing off Cork coast

'The insurance companies are fobbing us off' - Douglas traders waiting for pay-outs'The insurance companies are fobbing us off' - Douglas traders waiting for pay-outs

Council bosses in firing line over pay offsCouncil bosses in firing line over pay offs

Patients in ‘revolving door’ system, Mental Health Commission warnsPatients in ‘revolving door’ system, Mental Health Commission warns


Lifestyle

As trees shed their leaves, gaps in screening cover become ever-more obvious, says Peter Dowdall.Cover all eventualities for gaps in screening cover

MOTHERHOOD has been lifechanging for actress Aoibhín Garrihy. “It has taught me to appreciate and enjoy the simple things in life and the meaningful moments,” says the 32-year-old Dubliner.Baby on board: Aoibhín Garrihy on being changed by motherhood

JULIE Smolyansky starts every day with a glass of kefir, but then she would as her parents were one of the first people to bring the fermented dairy drink from their native Ukraine to the US in 1986.Milking it: The many nutritional benefits of kefir

Art song occupies a hallowed place in classical music. The combination of poetry and music, singer and pianist striving to enhance the poet’s text is considered by many the pinnacle of musical endeavours.Breathing new life into Irish song

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »