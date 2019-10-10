1 in 3 housing association tenants struggle to heat their homes

Fuel poverty and low carbon housing solutions will be up for discussion at a housing conference in Wexford today.

A €45 million fund for retrofitting social housing was announced in Budget 2020.

It's hoped the investment will help to achieve more environmentally friendly, cost effective homes for housing association tenants.

The Irish Council for Social Housing says the sector is keen to get moving on the upgrading works.

Director of policy at the ICSH Karen Murphy says retrofitting is not only a necessary climate action but a poverty proofing measure too:

"One in three housing association tenants have said that they find it difficult to be able to afford to heat their homes so I think we're hoping that a retrofitting programme will assist with fuel poverty across housing association tenants."