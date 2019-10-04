News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
1 in 10 Junior Cert students failed their higher level history exam

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 12:59 PM

One in ten students - or 4,000 pupils- have failed their higher level history examination in the Junior Certificate- one of the highest fail rates in any subject.

Approximately 65,000 students are getting their results today.

Of those, 19 students achieved top marks of 11 A's in the Junior Certificate.

History teacher at the Institute of Education in Dublin, Kieran Roche said he fears the high fail rate for the history examination could put more students off studying the subject at Leaving Cert level.

He said: "Currently, I think the figure is 20%. I think we need to increase that because it's a very academic subject and the subject that actually does prepare students for third level in very many ways. The whole point, probably, is that it helps them make decisions.

"If you're going to go into any area of management or business or law or marketing, the ability to make a decision based on evidence is paramount. That's essentially what history teaches them."

