News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€1 deposit to be charged on drinks cups at Aviva Stadium today

€1 deposit to be charged on drinks cups at Aviva Stadium today
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 01, 2020 - 07:58 AM

A deposit scheme will be introduced at the Aviva Stadium for drinks cups at today's Six Nations match.

A one euro charge will apply that's refundable for the reusable cup to stop the use of single-use plastics at the ground.

There will also be no sachets of food condiments - and instead dispensers to reduce the amount of waste.

READ MORE

Anti-Brexit activists stage protest at border

Martin Murphy, Stadium Director, said they want to continue to reduce the Aviva Stadium's carbon footprint.

"We're trying to eliminate single-use plastic," he said.

"The two initiatives we have are; the elimination of sauce sachets, and that'll save around 300,000 sachets going to landfill, and also we want to eliminate single-use plastic beakers for drinks."

More on this topic

Tartan threat: Three Scots witha point to prove

Regime change comes at right time for Munster star ConwayRegime change comes at right time for Munster star Conway

On opening night, it might not be perfection for Farrell’s new green waveOn opening night, it might not be perfection for Farrell’s new green wave

Doyle’s drive remains the same whatever the numbersDoyle’s drive remains the same whatever the numbers


TOPIC: Six Nations

More in this Section

Arlene Foster: I lost friends because I went to McGuinness funeralArlene Foster: I lost friends because I went to McGuinness funeral

On the canvass: ‘Cohesive society that is fair and works well’On the canvass: ‘Cohesive society that is fair and works well’

Over 70% of care allowance refusals reversedOver 70% of care allowance refusals reversed

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions drawThere was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions draw


Lifestyle

The General Election is next Saturday and I have a small plea to make — ask election candidates you encounter what they will do for small businesses such as your local wine merchant.Wine with Leslie Williams: Support your local wine merchant

The eagerly awaited TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, a documentary about much-loved rock star Phil Lynott and the story of how Ireland repealed the Eighth Amendment to name a few.Screen Ireland unveils its 2020 catalogue of projects

I am in my mid-30s and female. I don’t have any close female friends.I don’t know why I can’t maintain close female friendships. Is there something I am doing wrong?Dear Louise: I don't have any close female friends

Queer Eye’s Tan France apparently does a yoghurt-based mask twice a week – and says it got rid of his spots.Could a DIY yoghurt face mask be your skin’s saviour?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »