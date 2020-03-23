Parents must ‘step up to the mark’ during coronavirus battle, say gardaí

Gardaí have called on parents to “step up to the mark” after a group of youths – including one awaiting a coronavirus test – ignored social distancing advice.

Five young people who were “out socialising all night [Saturday] night” put the safety of the emergency services at risk by their actions, An Garda Siochana said on Sunday.

The force called on parents to take responsibility for their children, saying officers “are busy enough”.

Gardai 🚔 assisting HSE ambulance 🚑 with 5 youths 🙍‍♂️🙍‍♀️. 1 suffering severe asthma attack. 1 meant to be self-isolating pending #COVIDー19 test. This is serious. Parents - step up to the mark. Your responsibility. We are busy enough!#SocialDistancing #WashYourHands Retweet! pic.twitter.com/mydaqapSwb — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 22, 2020

In a statement on its Facebook page, the force wrote: “A group of 5 young people out socialising all night last night.

“One, who was supposed to be self-isolating pending a COVID 19 test but was bored and decided to join his friends.

“One of these youths suffered a severe asthma attack.

“This action put the safety of the Emergency Services, and continued service to the public, at risk.

“Parents – step up to the mark. Your responsibility. We are busy enough!”

