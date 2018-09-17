Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

'Yes a thousand times': Anna Geary engaged to longtime boyfriend Kevin Sexton

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 01:04 PM

Former Cork camogie star Anna Geary confirmed her engagement to longtime boyfriend Kevin Sexton over the weekend.

Kevin Sexton and Anna Geary became enaged over the weekend

The RTÉ broadcaster and Irish Examiner columnist shared the news on her social media accounts alongside an image of her engagement ring in a bouquet of flowers.

She captioned the image: "The easiest yes...”Yes a thousand times”.

Kevin proposed to Anna at the beautiful Castlematyr Resort in Cork.

The couple have been together for almost three years, and Anna had spoken in the past about how marriage may be on the cards for the pair.

Before appearing on Dancing with the Stars, she told RSVP magazine that the couple believe "something like marriage should happen organically" and that they were in "a really good and happy place".

People were quick to share their congratulations, with model Thalia Heffernan, Erin McGregor and influencers James Patrice and Lisa Jourdan of justjordan.ie sending their well wishes.

