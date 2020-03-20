News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Winning Streak game suspended and scratch cards withdrawn from sale

By Denise O’Donoghue
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 08:43 AM

The National Lottery and RTÉ have suspended this season’s Winning Streak game with immediate effect due to Covid-19.

The decision was made to suspend the show to protect the health and wellbeing of players and employees.

This Saturday’s TV gameshow has now been postponed and participants who were due to take part have been notified. They will be invited to appear in a rescheduled show which will take place when all restrictions are lifted.

"Our priority is always the safety of our employees and our players and following consultation with our broadcast partner, RTÉ and the Regulator of the National Lottery, we have decided in the best interests of public health to suspend the Winning Streak TV game show until further notice," a spokesperson said.

All Winning Streak scratch cards will be withdrawn from sale.

The National Lottery also confirmed that it will honour all of the valid Winning Streak scratch card three-star entries sold to date by way of an additional draw to appear on an additional episode of Winning Streak which will take place once the show is back on air.

The Lotto and TellyBingo broadcasts are unaffected.

