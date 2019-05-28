Westlife star Mark Feehily announces exciting baby news

Mark Feehily has announced that he is expecting baby with fiancé Cailean O'Neill.

The Westlife star and his long-term boyfriend announced the news today, his 39th birthday, with an adorable Instagram post of the baby scan and babygrow.

"It really makes this my most special birthday EVER to let everyone know that later this year we will become Dads for the first time," he captioned the photo.

This is the proudest moment of our lives and we are beyond excited to say it out loud!

Westlife are currently in Glasgow on the fifth night of their sold-out reunion tour and the singer's fellow bandmates were quick to jump on the comment section of the with their congratulations.

“Such huge excitement here today. Not only is it Mark’s birthday, but then for him and Cailean to share the news that they are having a baby,” said Kian Egan.

You gotta love this Westlife family. 10 Westlife babies now

"So happy for you guys! You two are gonna be the BEST parents," continued Shane Filan’s wife, Gillian.

Mark and Cailean got engaged in the Maldives back in February.