NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»Showbiz

Westlife star Mark Feehily announces exciting baby news

By Anna O'Donoghue
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 04:34 PM

Mark Feehily has announced that he is expecting baby with fiancé Cailean O'Neill.

The Westlife star and his long-term boyfriend announced the news today, his 39th birthday, with an adorable Instagram post of the baby scan and babygrow.

"It really makes this my most special birthday EVER to let everyone know that later this year we will become Dads for the first time," he captioned the photo.

This is the proudest moment of our lives and we are beyond excited to say it out loud!

Westlife are currently in Glasgow on the fifth night of their sold-out reunion tour and the singer's fellow bandmates were quick to jump on the comment section of the with their congratulations.

“Such huge excitement here today. Not only is it Mark’s birthday, but then for him and Cailean to share the news that they are having a baby,” said Kian Egan.

You gotta love this Westlife family. 10 Westlife babies now

"So happy for you guys! You two are gonna be the BEST parents," continued Shane Filan’s wife, Gillian.

Mark and Cailean got engaged in the Maldives back in February.

More on this topic

Jail for father-of-eight who agreed to sell 10 stolen cars on DoneDeal

5,000 ferry passengers facing disruption due to cancellations over next two weekends

Ed Sheeran wanted to recreate Lady Marmalade with Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber

Update: Man shot dead in Dublin

TOPIC:

More in this Section

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki reveals partner is having a baby boy

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell welcome baby girl

Caroline Flack ‘not a robot’ and feels for couples on Love Island

Stacey Solomon ‘devastated’ that bump is shrinking after giving birth


Lifestyle

Humble spud goes signature for world-leading chef Clare Smyth

Baby’s bath a big experience

7 expert tips for making the most of small urban gardens

Trees are trending – here are 5 show garden designers’ favourites

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »