Westlife confirmed for Cork gig in 2020

Westlife are coming to Cork, it has been confirmed.

The Irish foursome have been announced for a concert in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2020.

The band sold out Croke Park in the summer and will be returning to another big GAA ground next August.

It will be the first time, in the band’s 20-year career, that Westlife have headlined Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium and follows the phenomenal success of their comeback which has seen the nation fall in love with the Irish superstars all over again.

Tickets from €59.50 including booking fee go on sale this Friday 20 September at 9am.