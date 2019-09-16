News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Westlife confirmed for Cork gig in 2020

Westlife confirmed for Cork gig in 2020
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 08:47 AM

Westlife are coming to Cork, it has been confirmed.

The Irish foursome have been announced for a concert in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2020.

The band sold out Croke Park in the summer and will be returning to another big GAA ground next August.

It will be the first time, in the band’s 20-year career, that Westlife have headlined Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium and follows the phenomenal success of their comeback which has seen the nation fall in love with the Irish superstars all over again.

Tickets from €59.50 including booking fee go on sale this Friday 20 September at 9am.

READ MORE

Stephen Fry backs prostate cancer campaign after ‘scary’ diagnosis

More on this topic

Gardaí in Cork renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault on Patrick StGardaí in Cork renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault on Patrick St

Blow for Cork traders as Douglas Shopping Centre to remain closed until next summerBlow for Cork traders as Douglas Shopping Centre to remain closed until next summer

Man arrested after garda car rammed during high-speed pursuit of burglars in CorkMan arrested after garda car rammed during high-speed pursuit of burglars in Cork

Gardaí appeal for information after two assaults last night in CorkGardaí appeal for information after two assaults last night in Cork

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

BB King’s famous ‘Lucille’ guitars to go under the hammerBB King’s famous ‘Lucille’ guitars to go under the hammer

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo weighs in on that Boris Johnson metaphorHulk actor Mark Ruffalo weighs in on that Boris Johnson metaphor

Hailey Bieber: Nobody knows what’s really going on between Justin and IHailey Bieber: Nobody knows what’s really going on between Justin and I

Emeli Sande apologises to fans for pulling out of gig after losing voiceEmeli Sande apologises to fans for pulling out of gig after losing voice


Lifestyle

When I was in secondary school I started working part-time as a waitress and I suppose I caught the hospitality bug back then.You've been served: General manager at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa Caitriona O’Keeffe

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »