Westlife confirm July 5 for Croke Park gig

Westlife have announced that they will be touring for the first time in seven years next summer.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary, The Twenty Tour will kick off in Belfast on May 25 with a run of live shows ending in Croke Park on July 5.

The boyband will perform new songs alongside a mixture of their greatest hits.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian announced their return to music two weeks ago and have signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI with the plan to release new music soon.

Tickets for the gig will go on sale on Thursday, October 25 at 9am.