Watch: Jesse Pinkman returns as first trailer for new Breaking Bad film airs

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 10:40 AM

Netflix released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie last night during the Emmys.

The trailer sees a distressed Jesse Pinkman listening to a radio report of breaking news saying that nine people have been killed in what is described as a "massacre" as a police plea for witnesses to come forward is heard.

Naturally, the excitement went into overdrive for fans of the show which ended in 2013, as star Aaron Paul also shared the 70-second long trailer.

Breaking Bad aired from 2008-13 as chemistry teacher Walter White, upon hearing he has cancer, turns to cooking Methamphetamine to secure his family's financial future before he passes away.

He goes to his former student, Pinkman, to help him with the distribution while trying to stay out of the crosshairs of his brother-in-law who is a DEA agent.

