NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»Showbiz

Watch: Ireland's entry for this year's Eurovision

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 07:49 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Sarah McTernan. Photo: Lili Forberg/RTÉ .

RTÉ have chosen Sarah McTernan to represent Ireland at the Eurovision.

The 24-year-old singer from Scariff, Co Clare, came third in The Voice of Ireland in 2015.

She will sing a song called '22' at the second Eurovision Semi Final in Tel Aviv on May 16.

The tune was written by Janieck, Marcia Sondeijker and Roulsen.

READ MORE: New laws to make firms reveal gender wage gaps

Ms McTernan told RTÉ that her family was "super excited" and that being selected to represent Ireland is "like an early birthday present".

"My 25th birthday is next Monday and if you'd told me last year that I'd be chosen to represent my country at Eurovision, performing the song for the first time on Dancing with the Stars this Sunday, and then flying to Tel Aviv on my birthday to record a postcard, I would have told you - you were crazy!" she told the broadcaster.

She will perform the song for the first time on a special Eurovision-themed episode of Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One on Sunday.

More on this topic

Readers' Blog: 'RTÉ - supporting the arts' not accurate as long as they participate in Israel's Eurovision

Ukraine blocks Eurovision nominee in row over Russian gigs

Ukrainian singer told to choose between Eurovision and gigs in Russia

UK hopefuls for Eurovision announced


KEYWORDS

Eurovision

More in this Section

Jason Priestley pays tribute to ‘sweet prince’ and former co-star Luke Perry

Ed Balls: I talked Brexit on Mount Kilimanjaro to prove my mind was OK

The Crown drew 7m viewers, says BBC boss, as Netflix keeps figure under wraps

The Cranberries release first music video since Dolores O'Riordan's death


Lifestyle

Schull sessions make for a heady brew

'I’m just trying to connect to the people who are interested to hear what I’m doing now'

Ireland’s most successful women share their experience of gender balance

'My niece did a degree in Gender Studies - her father cried for three months'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 06, 2019

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »