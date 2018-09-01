Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

WATCH: Highlights from Electric Picnic - Kendrick, Walking on Cars and more

Saturday, September 01, 2018 - 02:52 PM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Showbiz correspondent Anna O'Donoghue is at Electric Picnic bringing you all the highlights from the festival.

Day two is underway with Massive Attack to headline and acts such as Dua Lipa, The Coronas and NERD also performing.

Last night, Walking on Cars got the crowd buzzing before headliner Kendrick Lamar dominated the stage with hits such as Humble and All the Stars.

With thousands of revellers in Stradbally the atmosphere is certainly electric as festival-goers are spoiled for choice with music acts, talks, plays, podcasts, yoga and a funfair to enjoy.

Check out some of the highlights from day one below and follow our Instagram for live updates.


