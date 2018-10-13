Watch Graham Norton describe UK's 'bloody-mindedness' over Brexit

Graham Norton has described how the UK seems determined to go through with Brexit, despite everyone knowing "it is a bad idea", according to the Corkman.

The chatshow host made the comments during last night's London-based 'Late Late Show' special which featured guests such as Imelda May, Brendan O'Carroll, Angela Scanlon, Laura Whitmore and Barry McGuigan.

Host, Ryan Tubridy, asked Graham about the UK leaving the EU and he replied: "I shut my eyes, I do some deep breathing. There is a bloody-mindedness about it.

"Some sort of Brexit is going to happen, even though at this point everyone knows it's a bad idea."

The show then held a Brexit debate featuring Nigel Farage, Alastair Campbell, Baroness Dee Doocey and Liam Halligan.

Baroness Doocey explained how the "technology is not there" to deal with a border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, before Mr Farage answered with: "If there are no tariffs, what's the problem?"

Seeing that his guests were "diametrically opposed" to each other's views on the issue, Ryan then said: "Lads, no wonder you are in a mess."