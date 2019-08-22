Viewers left shocked as Jade Goody documentary shows moment she received cancer diagnosis

Channel 4 aired the final episode of Jade Goody: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain last night and viewers have been taking to Twitter expressing upset about the tragic way she was given her cervical cancer diagnosis.

The instalment began with Jade entering Bigg Boss, India’s version of Big Brother back in August 2008, a comeback for Jade after being embroiled in a race row over comments she had made towards Shilpa Shetty back in 2002.

Days into filming, the show aired scenes of Jade being called into the diary room where her London-based doctor was waiting for her on the other end of the phone.

This was heartbreaking moment was when she was told she had cervical cancer.

Viewers found it incredibly hard to comprehend the decision made by Big Boss producers to air this scene.

In an archive clip from the Channel 4 show, Jade said at the time: “I had no idea that that conversation was being filmed... it was not right”

She went to say at that moment she “just wanted to be cuddled”.

Never actually knew Jade was diagnosed and it aired on television. I find that absolutely disgusting. There would be outrage these days! #jadegoody — Applesandoranges (@Appleso84973442) August 21, 2019

I never realised that big brother india aired her getting the call from her doctor and then kept her in the house. Its shocking! How did they get away with that #JadeGoody — Laura Garside (@LauraGarside) August 21, 2019

Feeling numb after watching the final part of the #JadeGoody doc. Cannot actually believe Indian BB aired her being told she had cancer live on tv. What were they thinking! Such a sad story. 😢 — Rebecca Wilson (@beccajwilson27) August 21, 2019

I’m so shocked that they told Jade Goody she had cervical cancer whilst she was appearing on Indian big brother and aired it! Absolutely disgusting way to tell someone something so personal 😐 #jadegoody — ema 🌙 (@emzykeri_) August 21, 2019

Surely that was definitely reality TV a step too far? Telling someone they have cancer on tv. #JadeGoody August 21, 2019

I can’t believe they actually aired the moment when she was told she had cancer #JadeGoody — michael. 🏳️‍🌈 (@MichaelM238) August 21, 2019

Watching Jade Goody, wanna cry for her. Being told over the phone you have cancer and having it filmed and aired is shocking. They handled it awfully she should have been removed and then told #JadeGoody — cinniee🦄 (@cinniemariee) August 21, 2019

I can’t believe they aired Jade finding out she had cancer #JadeGoody — Danni 💅🏽 (@hellodannidyer) August 21, 2019

The second segment of the episode showed Jade going receiving her treatment, her television appearances advocating for smear tests, her marriage to Jack Tweedy and the final days of her life.

Her mother Jackie emotionally recalled the moment Freddie's reaction to his mother's death.

Jade with her sons, Bobby and Freddy

"The day before Mother's Day, which was the Saturday evening, Bobby and Freddie came in," she begun.

"Now she's semi-conscious and Freddie got in bed with her, laid beside her and said, 'Mum, mum. Are you Mummy Jade or Mummy Angel?'

"And I said, 'She's still Mummy Jade'. He said, 'OK, so now she's Mummy Jade, can I go and stay with Nick Nack?', who was one of his school friends. I said, 'Of course you can'.

"Jeff took him to Nick Nack's and then we got a phone call [saying], 'Freddie's in bits, crying his eyes out'.

He said, 'I promise you, I won't cry no more but I need you to let me know if she's Mummy Mummy or Mummy Angel.' I went, 'She's Mummy Angel now

"And he went, 'Can you tell her goodnight from me?' And I said goodnight and he put the phone down."