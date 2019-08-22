News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Viewers left shocked as Jade Goody documentary shows moment she received cancer diagnosis

Viewers left shocked as Jade Goody documentary shows moment she received cancer diagnosis
By Anna O'Donoghue
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 09:48 AM

Channel 4 aired the final episode of Jade Goody: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain last night and viewers have been taking to Twitter expressing upset about the tragic way she was given her cervical cancer diagnosis.

The instalment began with Jade entering Bigg Boss, India’s version of Big Brother back in August 2008, a comeback for Jade after being embroiled in a race row over comments she had made towards Shilpa Shetty back in 2002.

Days into filming, the show aired scenes of Jade being called into the diary room where her London-based doctor was waiting for her on the other end of the phone.

This was heartbreaking moment was when she was told she had cervical cancer.

Viewers found it incredibly hard to comprehend the decision made by Big Boss producers to air this scene.

In an archive clip from the Channel 4 show, Jade said at the time: “I had no idea that that conversation was being filmed... it was not right”

She went to say at that moment she “just wanted to be cuddled”.

The second segment of the episode showed Jade going receiving her treatment, her television appearances advocating for smear tests, her marriage to Jack Tweedy and the final days of her life.

Her mother Jackie emotionally recalled the moment Freddie's reaction to his mother's death.

Jade with her sons, Bobby and Freddy
Jade with her sons, Bobby and Freddy

"The day before Mother's Day, which was the Saturday evening, Bobby and Freddie came in," she begun.

"Now she's semi-conscious and Freddie got in bed with her, laid beside her and said, 'Mum, mum. Are you Mummy Jade or Mummy Angel?'

"And I said, 'She's still Mummy Jade'. He said, 'OK, so now she's Mummy Jade, can I go and stay with Nick Nack?', who was one of his school friends. I said, 'Of course you can'.

"Jeff took him to Nick Nack's and then we got a phone call [saying], 'Freddie's in bits, crying his eyes out'.

He said, 'I promise you, I won't cry no more but I need you to let me know if she's Mummy Mummy or Mummy Angel.' I went, 'She's Mummy Angel now

"And he went, 'Can you tell her goodnight from me?' And I said goodnight and he put the phone down."

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Students taking Creative Writing at UCC will have lectures from John Banville this yearStudents taking Creative Writing at UCC will have lectures from John Banville this year

Slipknot announces 2020 Irish tour dateSlipknot announces 2020 Irish tour date

Former Danish PM attacks Trump for comments on defence spendingFormer Danish PM attacks Trump for comments on defence spending

More in this Section

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to perform together at the MTV VMAsShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to perform together at the MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift to re-record her old songs after masters were soldTaylor Swift to re-record her old songs after masters were sold

Bethenny Frankel to leave The Real Housewives Of New York ahead of 12th seasonBethenny Frankel to leave The Real Housewives Of New York ahead of 12th season

Fans impressed as Kim Kardashian shares video of ‘brave’ ChicagoFans impressed as Kim Kardashian shares video of ‘brave’ Chicago


Lifestyle

Triathlete Carolyn Hayes is flat out. Since October 2018, she’s literally been racing around the world.On the treble: Triathlete Carolyn Hayes goes flat out to win a place in the Olympics

Children starting or going back to school is a reminder of how we all need an energy boost when sitting at a desk for hours, no matter what our age.Energy fix: Top 8 snacks for children

A sommelier shares her top tips.The dos and don’ts of serving wine – you just might have been doing it all wrong

It’s that time of year again; the long summer days are numbered, summer’s lease is all too short as she takes her last few breaths.Learning Points: Top tips on coping with back to school stress for you and the kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »