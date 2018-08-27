Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Una Healy's husband announces couple 'getting divorced' on dating app Bumble

Monday, August 27, 2018 - 09:50 AM
By Denise O’Donoghue

The Saturdays star Una Healy and her husband, rugby player Ben Foden, split up last month.

The couple married in 2012 and have two children together, Aoife, 6, and Tadhg, 4.

It emerged this weekend that Ben set up a profile on dating app Bumble, where he revealed the pair are divorcing.

"Heading Stateside in December," he wrote.

"Never believe in making plans, let's just see what happens and how things go.

Una Healy with Ben Foden at the Ladies Day in Killarney last month. Photo: Domnick Walsh

"If you're uptight and bossy I'm not for you.

"Getting divorced. Two little people who are my world," he concluded.

The dating profile has been verified by the Bumble app.

Una deleted most of the photos of Ben from her Instagram account.


