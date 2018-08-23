Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Una Healy unveils new look after split from husband Ben Foden

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - 12:16 PM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Una Healy has shown off a brand new look weeks after splitting from husband Ben Foden.

The former Saturdays singer debuted a new blonde hairstyle after taking a break from social media following her marriage breakdown.

However, the mum-of-two decided to show off her new look via Instagram today and we are totally here for it.

Una, 36, enlisted the help of top celebrity hairstylist Ceira Lambert, as she ditched her redhead roots in favour of being a blonde bombshell.

The star captioned the pic saying: “Thank you so much @ceiralambert and her team and to @greatlengths_ireland for all your help xx.”


KEYWORDS

Una HealyBen FodenHairMarriage

Related Articles

Review: Brian Wilson in Dublin - 'Watching pop history replayed before your eyes'

Demi Lovato’s family share emotional birthday tribute

Justin Bieber breaks world record as Despacito remix named most-streamed track

Dolly Parton has resurrected the distracted boyfriend meme and won the internet

More in this Section

Everything you need to know about Crazy Rich Asians

Who will replace Danny Boyle as James Bond director?

Former RTE presenter Emma O’Driscoll announces birth of first child

Liam Gallagher praises fans who carried man in wheelchair at his gig


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 35
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »