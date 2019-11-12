News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two Irish celebs join the line-up for 2019’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 09:55 AM

Not one but two Irish celebrities have been announced among the line-up of contestants for this year’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

Former Girls Aloud member, Nadine Cole and Dublin comedian, Andrew Maxwell join the cast, which includes someone who is scared of cotton wool and a couple of campers who say they are frightened of “everything”.

Here is a rundown of the 10 famous faces hoping to be crowned the King or Queen of the Jungle this year:

Ian Wright (ITV/PA)
1. Ian Wright

Age: 56

Profession: Former Arsenal and England striker turned sports pundit.

Phobia: “Some of those things (snakes, rats and creepy crawlies) will make me squirm but I will deal with them when I am in there!”

Nadine Coyle (ITV/PA)
2. Nadine Coyle

Age: 34

Profession: Northern Irish singer who rose to fame as part of Girls Aloud

Phobia: “Heights, rats, snakes – everything!”

Myles Stephenson (ITV/PA)
3. Myles Stephenson

Age: 28

Profession: Member of boy band Rak-Su, who won the X Factor in 2017

Phobia: “Bugs and spiders – I have to get my family members to get rid of them for me!”

Adele Roberts (ITV/PA)
4. Adele Roberts

Age: 40

Profession: Radio 1 DJ and former Big Brother contestant

Phobia: “Spiders – I am so petrified!”

Andrew Maxwell (ITV/PA)
5. Andrew Maxwell

Age: 44

Profession: Comedian

Phobia: “I don’t like the look of any of those guys – the insects and creepy crawlies!”

Jacqueline Jossa (ITV/PA)
6. Jacqueline Jossa

Age: 27

Profession: Soap star best known as Lauren Branning in EastEnders

Phobia: “Insects, creatures, spiders – everything.”

Roman Kemp (ITV/PA)
7. Roman Kemp

Age: 26

Profession: Capital Radio DJ and son of Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp

Phobia: “Cotton wool, and I won’t like trials in the dark.”

Caitlyn Jenner (ITV/PA)
8. Caitlyn Jenner

Age: 70

Profession: Retired Olympic gold medal–winning decathlete turned reality TV star

Phobia: “None but, like everyone, insects do gross me out.”

James Haskell (ITV/PA)
9. James Haskell

Age: 34

Profession: Former England rugby union player

Phobia: “I’m not going to tell you!”

Kate Garraway (ITV/PA)
10. Kate Garraway

Age: 52

Profession: Good Morning Britain presenter and radio host

Phobia: “Spiders, heights, being in a box covered with snakes – I am terrified of absolutely everything.”

