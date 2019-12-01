News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
TV presenter Glenda Gilson revealed as first celebrity to take part in new series of DWTS

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 01, 2019 - 08:33 AM

TV presenter Glenda Gilson has been unveiled as the first celebrity taking to the floor in the new series of Dancing With The Stars.

The Virgin Media broadcaster will step outside her comfort zone when she swaps the television studio for the dance studio in a bid to become the new champion of the show.

Speaking about taking part in the next series, Glenda said that she is "ready to rock" against 10 other contestants who are yet to be revealed.

“I'm absolutely delighted to be part of Dancing with the Stars," she said.

"I've always been a big fan of the show but now that I'm here and I’m in costume, I'm ready to rock.

I’m kind of a little bit scared to be honest with you. I'm not a dancer, so this is totally out of my comfort zone, I’ve never danced before.

"But I’ve loved watching the show on TV so I'm really thrilled to be part of it.

"I can't wait to learn how to dance, so hopefully I do that during the Christmas period and I won't make a show of myself when I get on the live shows in January."

The next celebrity dancers to join Glenda will be announced on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Monday 2 December.

Nicky Byrne and Jennifer Zamparelli will be back to host the new season of the show that kicks off on RTE 1 on January 5.

Also returning this year is the panel of judges. Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson will cast their expert eyes over the dancers each week and judge them on their performances.

