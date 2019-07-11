Tributes after comedian Brendan Grace dies aged 68

Update 10.30am: Tributes have been paid to comedian and singer Brendan Grace, who has died after a short illness.

He died at 12.26am on Thursday, surrounded by his family, after being diagnosed with lung cancer 10 days ago, his manager confirmed.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen, and their four children.

The Fr Ted actor, who also starred in 2013 TV film Brendan Grace's Bottler, had lived in the US for many years, but returned to his native Dublin in early June, where he was first diagnosed with pneumonia, before his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Grace dressed as his famous comedy character, Bottler. Picture: Graham Hughes/RollingNews.ie

Tom Kelly, Grace's manager for 27 years, speaking on Virgin Media One's Ireland AM programme on Thursday morning, said the entertainer's death is a great loss to Ireland.

"Although he was aware of the outcome himself in the last few days when the cancer was diagnosed, it's a great shock to everybody," he said.

"He was very weak, he didn't wish to have chemo or anything like that, and the inevitable happened.

"He was one of the greats in modern entertaining, it's a huge loss."

Comedian Brendan O'Carroll, writer and star of Mrs Brown's Boys, led the tributes, saying: "So sad at the passing of a great comedy legend, husband and father Brendan Grace.

"He opened doors for so many of us and leaves a legacy of love and laughter that will echo through this land and we will all mourn his passing. Rest peacefully Bottler, you've earned it."

Thousands of messages have been posted by fans across social media recalling fond memories of watching Grace with their families, calling him a "legend of Irish comedy".

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan said he was sad to hear of Mr Grace's passing.

"He was a big star in Ireland when he appeared in Ted but you’d never have guessed it from working with him as he was always professional, courteous and patient with us," he tweeted.

Sad to hear about Brendan Grace passing on. He was a big star in Ireland when he appeared in Ted but you’d never have guessed it from working with him as he was always professional, courteous and patient with us. See you later, Brendan, and thanks. pic.twitter.com/mZFBWFacGR— Beloved Internet Personality (@Glinner) July 11, 2019

Comedian PJ Gallagher paid tribute, referencing Mr Grace's famous line from his Fr Ted character, Fr Fintan Stack.

"He’s had his fun and that’s all that matters.

"What a brilliant man."

He’s had his fun and that’s all that matters. What a brilliant man. pic.twitter.com/NMBLFo0Q9T July 11, 2019

RIP Brendan Grace. Of the many highlights of his career, I'll always think of him of the voice of the Safe Cross Code. Condolences to his family, friends, contemporaries and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/dxtvT0Haj9 — Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) July 11, 2019

I grew up watching my Grandad MC Brendan Grace’s comedy show in the Red Cow. Definitely too young to be in the room, watching the craic unfold. Bottler was my favourite 🥰 My thoughts are with his family and all his dear friends. Thank you for the memories, I will cherish them ❤️ — Nadia Forde (@NadiaForde) July 11, 2019

#BrendanGrace was the first actual celebrity I ever met. I was 10 & he was already a huge comedy star in Ireland. He was on his hols in WickIow having a quiet pint. I remember being completely tongue tied- but unlike #FatherStack he was humble & kind. #RIP https://t.co/WBbkiAPMOF July 11, 2019

- Digital Desk & Press Association

An Irish showbiz veteran, Mr Grace enjoyed a lengthy career spanning over 50 years taking in music, stand-up comedy and acting.

Born in Dublin he started his career in a showband but later became better known as a standup comedian.

Grace has sold out at venues across the world, and was particularly popular in the UK and US where he lived.

In 1995, he starred in the Irish film Moondance, but his best-known roles were his comedy character Bottler and Father Fintan Stack in Fr Ted.

Last week, Mr Grace's son-in-law - Frank Gillespie - called Liveline to tell Joe Duffy that Brendan wanted to thank all of his fans for all their well wishes since the news broke that the comedian was receiving treatment for lung cancer.

Paul McAuliffe, Lord Mayor of Dublin, confirmed that a Book of Condolence will be opened for the people of Dublin to pay their respects to their native son.

The Mansion House will be open to the public to sign the Book of Condolences on Thursday between midday and 5pm and on Friday from 10am to 5pm.

RTÉ have confirmed that they will screen the documentary 'Brendan Grace – Funny Man' in tribute to the comedian.

The documentary was originally shown in October 2018, to mark Mr Grace’s 50 years in the entertainment business. It will be shown at 10.15pm on RTÉ One.

Commenting, RTÉ Director-General Dee Forbes said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Brendan Grace. Brendan was one of Ireland’s original funny men, and one of Irish comedy’s true pioneers."

She added that he will be deeply missed.

"My thoughts and those of his many friends and fans across RTÉ are with his family and friends at this sad time."