Toto announced as newest act for Cork’s Live at the Marquee

Thursday, November 29, 2018 - 09:40 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

All together now: “I bless the rains down in Africa”

That’s right, Toto are coming to Cork as part on 2019 Live at the Marquee.

It was announced today that 80s band will take to the stage on June 15.

Their Greatest Hits package titled 40 Trips Around The Sun was released earlier this year and impacted charts all over the world.

Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of TOTO.

As individuals, the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with more than 200 Grammy nominations. Collectively TOTO has over a billion streams worldwide on all streaming services.

With over 40 years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time: Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and accolades to their names, TOTO remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world.

Tickets for this dates go on sale this Wednesday, Dec 5 at 9am from Ticketmaster and usual outlets.


