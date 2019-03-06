NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Top 50 biggest female artist albums of all time in Ireland announced for International Women’s Day

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 06:57 PM
By Greg Murphy

To celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, the Official Irish Charts and IRMA has unveiled the biggest female artist albums of all-time.

The list features a host of international stars alongside Irish talent, and combines physical, download and streams of female solo artists and all-female groups.

With almost no surprise to anyone, Adele tops the list with her second album, 21. She also comes in 11th for her album 25 and her debut album, 19, places at 27th.

She is followed by Lady Gaga and her album The Fame at 2nd, and Amy Winehouse's Back to Black in 3rd.

Dublin singer Imelda May takes the honour of Ireland's biggest female album by a homegrown artists.

Her album Love Tattoo places at 15thoverall, while Mayhem comes in at 28th.

Other Irish talents placing high on the list are Sharon Shannon with The Galway Girl at 46 and Enya's Paint the Sky With Stars shining at 49th.

See the full Top 50 here.

