Today FM DJ urges people to get their hearts checked after his ‘damn nigh killed me’

By Anna O'Donoghue
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 11:11 AM

Ed Smith has taken to Twitter to urge his followers to get their hearts checked following a health scare that ‘damn nigh’ nearly killed him over the weekend.

The Today FM DJ ran into some serious trouble with his “ticker” on Sunday and tweeted praise to the brilliance of the ambulance service and the heroes in St. James’ hospital for saving his life.

Sharing snaps from his hospital bed, the radio host urged followers to make the all-important appointment that he kept “putting off”.

He said: "Okayyy. So earlier today I ran into some serious trouble with the ticker. Thanks to the brilliance of the ambulance service and the heroes in James's I'm still here to tweet the tale.

GET YOUR HEART CHECKED!!

"Just do it! I kept putting it off and IT damn nigh killed me."

Following his Tweet, well wishes flooded in for the popular DJ.

Today FM colleague, Dermot Whelan said: "Ed! What the heck?? So glad you’re okay fella. Mind your bad self and let us know if you need anything."

Dr. Ciara Kelly added: “Take it easy & Get well soon Ed ... you’re in the best place xx”

