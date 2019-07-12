News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tickets for Lizzo's Dublin gig were ‘sold out before the even went on sale’

By Anna O'Donoghue
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 11:32 AM

Tickets for Lizzo’s highly-anticipated Dublin gig went on sale this morning but it looks like a majority of fans were not able to secure tickets.

The performer is taking her Cuz I Love You Too tour to Dublin’s Olympia Theatre this November, following an iconic set at Glastonbury.

As the Dublin venue only seats 1,200, a lot of the tickets were snapped up during the presale. This meant only a few hundred remained for this morning’s general sale.

Angry fans took to Twitter convinced that the tickets were “sold out before they went on sale”.

Tickets which were priced from €39.50-€45 are now available through the resale service for three-and-a-half times their original value.

Lizzo is currently the number one trend on Irish Twitter followed by Ticketmaster.

