Tickets for Lizzo's Dublin gig were ‘sold out before the even went on sale’

Tickets for Lizzo’s highly-anticipated Dublin gig went on sale this morning but it looks like a majority of fans were not able to secure tickets.

The performer is taking her Cuz I Love You Too tour to Dublin’s Olympia Theatre this November, following an iconic set at Glastonbury.

As the Dublin venue only seats 1,200, a lot of the tickets were snapped up during the presale. This meant only a few hundred remained for this morning’s general sale.

Angry fans took to Twitter convinced that the tickets were “sold out before they went on sale”.

Where are the @lizzo tickets and how did they sell out at 10 on the dot — DULCE (@DinkyBug_) July 12, 2019

"You told me there were Lizzo tickets available!" Ticketmaster: pic.twitter.com/VRTJVUHGxC July 12, 2019

Lizzo seems to have sold out before actually going on sale. I really like her music, but the fact she can bend the space-time continuum is what's truly impressive. — Grace Madigan (@graciemad) July 12, 2019

Just landed in Dublin. The whiff of Lizzo sadness hits me when I step on the runway. It's intense and I know my country is in pain right now. Sending prayers. — Alison Spittle (@AlisonSpittle) July 12, 2019

Tickets which were priced from €39.50-€45 are now available through the resale service for three-and-a-half times their original value.

"Official Platinum Tickets"?! That is 1000% NOT a real thing. They never advertised ANY sort of Platinum/VIP tix. @TicketmasterIre just hiding the fact that tickets are being sold for 4x face value even though the resale price is supposed to be what the fan paid. A TOTAL SCAM. pic.twitter.com/ZcYH5TdoTW — S A R A (@sara_gran) July 12, 2019

Lizzo is currently the number one trend on Irish Twitter followed by Ticketmaster.