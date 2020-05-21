News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
This week's Late Late Show guests announced

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 02:33 PM

This week is the penultimate Late Late Show of the season and Ryan has an interesting line-up joining him both remotely and in studio.

Fianna Fáil leader will be giving an exclusive interview where he will detail his proposals for post-Covid recovery and talking government formation.

Daniel and Majella O'Donnell will be in the studio for a wee chat before they perform a special duet together.

The couple will be speaking about their support for St Vincent de Paul.

Oscar winner and Cork resident Jeremy Irons will be sharing why he chose to settle down in West Cork and his support for the work of The Hope Foundation.

Just like the rest of the country, Irons is a huge fan of Normal People and will be talking about the hit series with Ryan.

Singers Nathan and Jake Carter will be joined by Jake's girlfriend and Dancing with the Stars professional Karen Byrne for a chat from Fermanagh.

They'll be talking about how they have been finding isolation and how they plan to celebrate Nathan's 30th birthday next week.

