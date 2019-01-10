This week's Late Late line-up announced

Fresh from presenting an award at the Golden Globes, Saoirse Ronan leads the line up on tomorrow night’s Late Late Show.

The 24-year-old Carlow star has an illustrious career, with three Oscar nominations already under her belt.

Saoirse joins host Ryan Tubridy to look back at her journey from The Clinic and Proof to the dizzying heights of Hollywood stardom, and discuss her new movie, Mary Queen of Scots.

Actor John C. Reilly and comedian Steve Coogan will be chatting to Ryan about their new biopic, Stan and Ollie, which follows the fame and friendship of comedy icons Laurel and Hardy, as they embark upon their final tour of Ireland and the UK.

Earlier this week Padraig Harrington was unveiled as European Captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup having vice-captained the last three. The three-time major winner joins Ryan to discuss his plans for continued European domination of the competition and how recovery is coming along after breaking a bone in his wrist in December.

Ryan will be talking to four of Ireland’s most successful young people about life in your twenties in Ireland today.

Michael Conlan, the former Irish Olympic boxer who recently won the first title of his professional career; Barry Keoghan, the Irish actor who is one of two Irish people to make the BAFTA Rising Star shortlist; Ellen Coyne, a Senior Journalist at The Times Ireland and Rosie Connolly, one of Ireland’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle bloggers.

Love is in the air as First Dates Ireland swings open its restaurant doors once again to bring singletons from all over the country together in the hope of finding love.

The show will catch up with some of the new contestants, as well as checking in on previous First Dates couples; including Dubliner Shannon and Monaghan farmer Ciara who bonded over their love of club classic Maniac 2000.

Lastly, entertainment will be provided by spoken word artist Natalya O'Flaherty, The Academic, and The 2 Johnnies, Ireland’s favourite comedy podcast duo.

Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, January 11 at 9.35pm