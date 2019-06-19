News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Things you need to know if you’re attending the host of Cork gigs this weekend

By Anna O'Donoghue
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 03:07 PM

The holy-grail of gig lineups is happening in Cork’s Musgrave Park over the next week and if you’re heading along, here are a few things you should note.

Gates scheduled to open for the following concerts each day at 5 pm - this is subject to change so keep an eye on MCD productions social media channels.

GEORGE EZRA – THURSDAY JUNE 20

WALKING ON CARS / TOM WALKER / LEWIS CAPALDI – FRIDAY JUNE 21

THE CORONAS / SIGRID – SATURDAY JUNE 22

LIAM GALLAGHER – SUNDAY JUNE 23

HOZIER – TUESDAY JUNE 25

MS. LAURYN HILL – WEDNESDAY JUNE 26

What a lineup, right?

These Concerts are outdoor events and will take place rain, hail or shine, please dress appropriately.

No re-admission will be allowed to the venue once your ticket has been scanned.

This venue is located in a residential area, please respect the residents & the local community.

Do not litter, do not engage in anti-social behaviour or consume alcohol on the streets. Please follow instructions from Security

Do not bring backpacks or large handbags; please check www.mcd.ie for the full list of prohibited items.

Getting there:

Plan your route in advance, leave enough time & check in with AA Roadwatch for traffic-related reporting. Traffic & Parking delays are inevitable so it is strongly advised to walk or avail of public transport.

Limited accessible parking will be available – please email access@mcd.ie to register for accessible parking.

Transport

IMPORTANT: There will be NO parking facilities available locally. Please do NOT park illegally, as towing will be operation.

The bus routes that serve this area are as follows:

Extra services of the 213 from Lapps Quay to Black Ashe Park & Ride will be running for the duration of the concerts. Return services will also be available immediately after the show finishes.

203 – Farranree to Ballyphenane (Return)

Health & Safety

Strict age monitoring will be in place at all entrances and the promoter reserves the right to refuse admission without a refund to anyone who fails to comply.

Under 14's are NOT allowed on the pitch either accompanied or unaccompanied.

These concerts are not deemed suitable for children under 5 years old unless otherwise stated. No measures will be in place to facilitate babies and small children on site.

Under 16's MUST always be accompanied by a parent or guardian who are to take full responsibility for them throughout the duration of the event.

No queuing is permitted prior to gates opening.

