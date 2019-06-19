Things you need to know if you’re attending the host of Cork gigs this weekend

The holy-grail of gig lineups is happening in Cork’s Musgrave Park over the next week and if you’re heading along, here are a few things you should note.

Gates scheduled to open for the following concerts each day at 5 pm - this is subject to change so keep an eye on MCD productions social media channels.

GEORGE EZRA – THURSDAY JUNE 20WALKING ON CARS / TOM WALKER / LEWIS CAPALDI – FRIDAY JUNE 21THE CORONAS / SIGRID – SATURDAY JUNE 22LIAM GALLAGHER – SUNDAY JUNE 23HOZIER – TUESDAY JUNE 25MS. LAURYN HILL – WEDNESDAY JUNE 26

What a lineup, right?

These Concerts are outdoor events and will take place rain, hail or shine, please dress appropriately.

No re-admission will be allowed to the venue once your ticket has been scanned.

This venue is located in a residential area, please respect the residents & the local community.

Do not litter, do not engage in anti-social behaviour or consume alcohol on the streets. Please follow instructions from Security

Do not bring backpacks or large handbags; please check www.mcd.ie for the full list of prohibited items.

Getting there:

Plan your route in advance, leave enough time & check in with AA Roadwatch for traffic-related reporting. Traffic & Parking delays are inevitable so it is strongly advised to walk or avail of public transport.

Limited accessible parking will be available – please email access@mcd.ie to register for accessible parking.

Transport

IMPORTANT: There will be NO parking facilities available locally. Please do NOT park illegally, as towing will be operation.

The bus routes that serve this area are as follows:

Extra services of the 213 from Lapps Quay to Black Ashe Park & Ride will be running for the duration of the concerts. Return services will also be available immediately after the show finishes.

203 – Farranree to Ballyphenane (Return)

Health & Safety

Strict age monitoring will be in place at all entrances and the promoter reserves the right to refuse admission without a refund to anyone who fails to comply.

Under 14's are NOT allowed on the pitch either accompanied or unaccompanied.

These concerts are not deemed suitable for children under 5 years old unless otherwise stated. No measures will be in place to facilitate babies and small children on site.

Under 16's MUST always be accompanied by a parent or guardian who are to take full responsibility for them throughout the duration of the event.

No queuing is permitted prior to gates opening.