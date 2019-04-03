NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
The strange moment when Kim Kardashian tried to explain to North West why she was famous

By Anna O'Donoghue
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 10:56 AM

The Kardashian heir and heiress are growing up fast and beginning to ask questions.

Growing up as the firstborn kid of Kim and Kanye, we can assume North West lives a pretty cool life.

But she’s now reaching the age where’s she’s starting to really wonder why she's famous.

"Why are there lots of people every day taking pictures of us," North asked her mom, referring to the paparazzi.

Kim previously told her that her family is famous because they have their own TV show but in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, she took the time to get "technical".

And so, we give you the strangest clip in KUWTK history.

Well ... it’s up there.

“To get very technical—my name is Kim Kardashian” she began.

And Daddy is Kanye West. And Daddy is a singer, performer, artiste. Mommy has so many talents I can’t even begin to name them

Kim went on to speak about the clip with Jimmy Kimmel, commenting that she wasn't being serious.

"I was obviously a little bit joking. As they get older, we’ll continue to have that conversation and just explain to them."

