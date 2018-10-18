The Metropole Hotel has done up its bar in time for the Cork Jazz

The bar in Cork’s Metropole Hotel has got itself all done-up for the Jazz Festival.

The MET, the new bar and restaurant with tea room was launched as part of a €2.5m revamp.

The hotel, which has also refurbished all of its 108 bedrooms earlier in the year, has created five new jobs as a result.

Roger Russell, the hotel's General Manager, said: “We have four nights of jam-packed jazz at the hotel from Friday, October 26 to Monday, October 29. This year we have a very special VIP package for jazz enthusiasts.

From left: Lisa Cannon, broadcaster; Aaron Mansworth, Group Gen. Mngr, Trigon Hotels; Roger Russell, Gen. Mngr. Metropole Hotel and Cllr. Mick Finn, Lord Mayor of Cork at today's launch. Pic: Brian Lougheed

"We are introducing the VIP jazz lounge at the Beckett Suite, where people will experience smooth jazz sounds in an intimate seated venue. This platinum VIP package includes a bottle of Moet & Chandon Champagne served to your table on arrival with our chef’s Charcuterie board with tapas and oysters.

"We offer table service drinks until 12 midnight along so you can sit back and enjoy the Jazz. Afterwards you can enjoy access to the overall hotel entertainment."

A table of two or four costs €75 per person.