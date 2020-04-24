News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Killers confirm rescheduled Dublin gigs for 2021

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 08:35 AM

The Killers have confirmed the rescheduled dates for their summertime Dublin gigs.

The Las Vegas pop-rock band was due to play Malahide Castle on June 16 and 17, but the concerts were cancelled following the extension of the ban on mass gatherings in light of the Covid-19 crisis.

The new dates for the gigs are June 15 and 16 next year, happening at the same venue.

In line with the company's policy on refunds, Ticketmaster will be in touch with ticketholders in the coming days to discuss options for the rescheduled dates, with more information on the company's website.

The serial album chart-toppers were due to return to Ireland this summer as part of a European stadium tour in support of their sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage, due for release this spring.

