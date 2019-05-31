NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
The Jonas Brothers are coming to Dublin

By Anna O'Donoghue
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 11:16 AM

The Jonas Brothers have announced their first European headline tour in nearly a decade and it includes an Irish date.

The newly reunited brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin will play Dublin’s 3Arena on Friday, January 31 2020.

The brothers hinted at their comeback in February, during an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

James jokingly asked in the episode, “Is what I think is happening... is it happening?” to which they responded, 'Yep, we're back!'

*And the crowd goes wild*

They then sent fans into an even bigger frenzy by releasing their comeback single, Sucker in March of this year – their first record in nearly seven years.

The music video to hit, about a sucker in love, features their respective partners - Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas, Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra and Joe's now wife, Sophie Turner.

The European leg of the Happiness Begins Tour will kick off on January 29 in Birmingham and will make stops in Germany, Spain, Italy and more before wrapping on February 22 in Paris.

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 10 am from Ticketmaster.

