The crazy Forrest Gump sequel that never happened because of 9/11

A sequel to the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump was completed by the same writer, Eric Roth in 2001, but was never to be because of 9/11.

Roth revealed he turned in the script the day before the infamous terror attack on the Twin Towers.

Following the events, Roth said he and director Robert Zemeckis along with lead actor Tom Hanks got together and collectively agreed the "movie has no meaning anymore".

Eric Roth revealed a number of plot points the sequel would have had in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowy.

"It was going to start, basically, with his little boy having aids and people wouldn't go to class with him in Florida.

"We actually had a funny sequence where they were busing in Florida at the same time, so that people were angry about either the busing, or the kids having to go to school with a kid who had aids, so there was a big conflict.

"One of the funny things, I had him in the back of OJ [Simpson]'s Bronco and that he would look up occasionaly and they didn't see him in the rear view mirror and then he'd pop down.

"I had him as a ballroom dancer who was really good and eventually, just as a sort of charity thing, he danced with Princess Diana, so those kinds of things we had.

"There's a funny sequence where he meets on the bus, a native American woman, and he said 'I finally found my calling' and he's a bingo caller on a reservation.

"And the big event in that is, diminished only in tragedy I guess, because it's the same tragedy, every day he'd go wait for his Native American partner, she taught nursery school at a sort of government building near an Oklahoma city.

"He was sitting on the bench waiting for her to have lunch, and all of a sudden the building behind blows up. That was our big sort of, event, for that and so when 9/11 occurred, I think we felt maybe everything we had written was meaningless, I don't know."