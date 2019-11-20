News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
The Cranberries have been nominated for their first-ever Grammy Award

By Anna O'Donoghue
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 03:42 PM

The Cranberries have been shortlisted for Best Rock Album at the Grammy Awards 2020 - their first-ever nod.

Limerick band released their final album earlier this year as a tribute to their late singer and friend Dolores O'Riordan.

In the End has been nominated for the prestigious award alongside albums by Bring Me The Horizon, Cage The Elephant, I Prevail and Rival Sons.

During the making of In the End the surviving members of The Cranberries - guitarist Noel Hogan, bassist Mike Hogan, drummer Fergal Lawler - used vocal demos recorded by Dolores O'Riordan before her death in January 2018.

The Cranberries restarted work on the album just months after her death and they released the first single All Over Now from the record on the anniversary of Dolores O'Riordan's passing.

Speaking on the release, guitarist Noel Hogan said: “We had such a strong album we knew it would be the right thing and the best way that we could honour Dolores.”

On recording the 11-track album, he added: “It was a bittersweet time. At the end of every day when we’d laid down our parts there was a sense of sadness, knowing that Dolores wouldn’t be in that evening to work on that day’s track.”

