The best Irish films and series to stream on Netflix

It's St Patrick's Day weekend and while many are looking forward to parades and nights out, some of us would rather stay in and catch up on our favouriote shows.

With a seemingly endless amount of films and series, why not spend the day of our patron saint checking out some of the best Irish content on the streaming service.

Brain on Fire

Brain on Fire is a 2016 biographical drama film directed and written by Irish filmmaker Gerard Barrett. Stricken by seizures, psychosis and memory loss, a young New York Post reporter visits doctor after doctor in search of an elusive diagnosis

Can’t Cope, Wont Cope

In Dublin, friends Aisling and Danielle must come to terms with adulthood with their millennial hijinks and hangovers begin to wear off.

Stars Seána Kerslake and Nika McGuigan.

Cardboard Gangsters

A low level drug dealer decides to move up the ranks of the illegal narcotics trade in Darndale, Dublin, putting him and his gang on a violent path.

Cured

The Zombie apocalypse is thwarted by a cure for the virus. But now the antidote is found, who will fix a broken society? Stars Ellen Page, Sam Keeley and Tom Vaughan Lawlor.

Damo & Ivor

A pair of loud-mouthed Dublin twins, reunited after being separated at birth, embarks on a wild road trip to search for their third missing sibling.

Dominion Creek

Three Irish brothers arrive in the Yukon during the Gold Rush hoping to strike it rich, but a powerful man and greed soon divide them.

Handsome Devil

A self-described outsider is sent to a rugby-obsessed boarding school, where he forms an unexpected bond with the star player

Hostage to the Devil

Follow the eerie story of Father Malachi Martin, a disenchanted priest whose belief in demonic possession would lead him to conduct several exorcisms

I.T.

An embittered IT consultant launches a stealthy attack against a wealthy businessman by turning his state-of-the-art smart home against him. Stars Pierce Brosnan.

Jack Taylor

Ken Bruen's bestselling crime novels leap to life in this series of TV movies featuring Irish cop-turned-private-investigator Jack Taylor.

Katie

The critically acclaimed and award-winning Katie Taylor documentary KATIE directed by Ross Whitaker is now on Netflix. KATIE which has been wowing audiences since it picked up the Best Irish Feature Documentary award at the Galway Film Fleadh last summer intimately follows champion boxer Katie Taylor as she attempts to rebuild her career after a year of turmoil threatened to derail her career. With many writing her off, Taylor decided to start again, and the notoriously private champion agreed to let a small crew document her attempt to rescale the heights.

MAZE

When IRA member Larry Marley is sent to Northern Ireland’s Maze prison, her put his methodical and manipulative plan for a mass escape into action.

The 34th

‘The 34th’ tells the story of the driven and dedicated people who formed Marriage Equality in Ireland and developed it into a highly effective grassroots force with one clear goal in mind - the extension of Civil Marriage to same sex couples. Through revealing interviews and archive material, former board members and staff outline the strategising, fierce battles, sheer hard graft and personal cost of running such an all-consuming campaign. From the KAL (Katherine Zappone & Ann Louise Gilligan) case to a YES vote on 22nd May 2015, this documentary spans a decade culminating in the 34th amendment to the Irish constitution, allowing same sex marriage.

The Foreigner

After his daughter is killed by terrorists, a sullen restaurateur seeks the identities of those responsible and travels to Ireland to take vengeance

The Hardy Bucks Movie

Party loving Irelanders plan a road trip to Poland to take in some soccer and sights. But their journey veers way off course when they hit Amsterdam.

The Irish Mob

This documentary crime series charts the rise of the Irish Mob in America, from urban immigrant poverty to political power and wealth.

The Secret Scripture

The chief psychiatrist of a soon-to-be-razed mental institution tries to discover the mystery behind the confinement ...

The Siege of Jadotville

The Siege of Jadotville tells the true story of Irish Soldiers who were besieged by overwhelming enemy forces while on a UN peacekeeping mission in the Congo. The heroes led by Commandant Pat Quinlan fought for five days and heroically defended their outpost. A Netflix Original film, based on the book Siege at Jadotville : The Irish Army’s Forgotten Battle by Declan Power. Stars Jamie Dornan, Jason O’Meara, Mark Strong and Sam Keeley.

The Young Offenders

Never ones to think things through, two Irish teens steal bicycles and set off to the coast to find a bale of cocaine from a smugglers capsized ship.

Trailer Park Boys live in F**kin Dublin

Not exactly Irish but the Trailer Park boys come to Ireland after winning a contest to see Rush but are arrested by immigration and must perform a community service puppet show.

Trespass Against Us

A man from a criminal family yearns to break away and find a better life, but his father's staunch opposition puts his dreams of freedom in jeopardy.

Wake Wood

After losing their only child in a dog attack, two parents discover a pagan ritual that will grant them three more days with their deceased daughter.