Strictly Come Dancing’s Karim Zeroual ‘too busy’ for curse rumours

Strictly Come Dancing’s Karim Zeroual says he is too busy to take notice of any “curse” rumours.

The CBBC star said speculation about his chemistry with dance partner pro Amy Dowden does not worry him.

“I don’t really know about any rumours. I’m too busy learning to do this waltz than to worry about stuff like that,” the 25-year-old said.

Top of the leaderboard and straight through to Week Eight. What a weekend for @kayzer_1 and @dowden_amy. 🎉 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/h4Tv6H9LA5 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 3, 2019

The presenter has a longterm girlfriend, while Dowden is also in a relationship and preparing to tie the knot with her fiance Ben Jones.

Welsh dancer Dowden, 28, said: “Karim is coming to my wedding next July…. I’m so excited.”

Asked whether the Strictly judges were also invited, she said: “We’ll have to wait and see!”

And Zeroual quipped: “I’m doing a speech but she doesn’t know that!”

The star dismissed any suggestion he had dance experience before Strictly, saying: “I was a singer in musical theatre, The Lion King, when I was about eight! There’s no movement in it!”

And the popular CBBC presenter said he hopes Strictly gives him a springboard into other TV work, saying: “I definitely want experience on other telly.”

But he added: “Kids’ telly is amazing… this is the best job in the world. It’s not even work, I get paid to have a pie in my face!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues with the results show at 7.20pm on Sunday night on BBC One.