News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Street mural of Brendan Grace appears in Dublin ahead of comedian's funeral

Street mural of Brendan Grace appears in Dublin ahead of comedian's funeral
By Sarah Slater
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 09:13 AM

A street mural of Ireland’s legendary comedian Brendan Grace has appeared in Dublin’s Liberties ahead of his funeral.

The 68-year-old comedian, actor and singer passed away last Thursday after a short battle with lung cancer surrounded by his wife Eileen and four adult children.

He was best known for his comedy schoolboy character 'Bottler' and his 1996 appearance in the TV sitcom Father Ted as Father Fintan Stack.

His 1975 song, The Combine Harvester, was a number one hit in Ireland.

On the late funny man’s official Facebook page a photograph of this wife Eileen and son Brendan Patrick standing beside the mural received hundreds of comments and likes.


The post reads, “A little birdie told us there was a street artist painting a Bottler mural just off Francis St. So we drove in to see for ourselves.

“Here's Brendan's wife Eileen and Son Brendan Patrick sharing a wonderful moment with artist Fintan (Instagram @fink.art) after surprising him with a visit. So moving. Bottler would love this. Thank you Fintan.”

One fan posted: “Brendan was held in such high esteem and loved by all. A true gentleman. Loving this... What a legend Brendan was/is... For sure made a huge mark... a life to look at and smile.”

Another photograph of business owners in the Liberties preparing for the much loved father and grandfather's funeral was also shared on his Facebook page.

“Sometimes it's the little things that count. That's as Dublin as it gets for you. I took this photo in Dean Street as I rambled through town early this Sunday morning. That’s fantastic a lovely tribute.”

Commenting on the banner, his son-in-law Frank Gillespie who is married to his daughter Melanie said: “Wow that’s thoughtful and respectful. He would be proud.”


Thousands are expected to attend Mr Grace’s Funeral Mass at 1pm in The Church of St Nicholas of Myra, Francis Street, The Liberties, Dublin and line the route of his cortege.

His remains are to be cremated in a private ceremony for family and friends in Newlands Cross Crematorium immediately afterwards.

Instead of floral wreaths mourners are asked to donate to the charity Engaging Dementia.

READ MORE

This Brendan Grace anecdote is the perfect tribute to the comedian

More on this topic

‘A legacy of love and laughter that will echo through this land’‘A legacy of love and laughter that will echo through this land’

Brendan Grace’s daughters pay tribute to 'gorgeous dad'Brendan Grace’s daughters pay tribute to 'gorgeous dad'

This Brendan Grace anecdote is the perfect tribute to the comedian This Brendan Grace anecdote is the perfect tribute to the comedian

'Rest peacefully Bottler, you've earned it': Tributes after comedian Brendan Grace dies aged 68'Rest peacefully Bottler, you've earned it': Tributes after comedian Brendan Grace dies aged 68

TOPIC: Brendan Grace

More in this Section

Kim Kardashian West delights fans with rare snap of sons cuddlingKim Kardashian West delights fans with rare snap of sons cuddling

Lewis Capaldi admits he would ‘love’ Noel Gallagher collaboration amid spatLewis Capaldi admits he would ‘love’ Noel Gallagher collaboration amid spat

In Pictures: Stars turn out for Lion King premiere in LondonIn Pictures: Stars turn out for Lion King premiere in London

Unpopular couples risk being dumped from Love IslandUnpopular couples risk being dumped from Love Island


Lifestyle

For Aidan Turner, being cast in Poldark felt like a risk. But, as the fifth and final series airs, there’s no doubt it’s paid off. The leading man talks to Georgia Humphreys about his favourite momentsCornish tasty: Aidan Turner talks about his favourite Poldark moments

Máire O’Halloran co-owns and runs the Clifden Bookshop in Co Galway, along with Nicole Shanahan.We sell books: ‘There’s a book out there that’ll turn the key to a lifelong love of reading’

The life-like pieces of Australian sculptor Sam Jinks provide one of the major exhibitions at Galway International Arts festival, writes Ellie O’ByrnePressing the flesh: Sculptor Sam Jinks a major draw for Galway International Arts Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »