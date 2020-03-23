News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Stevie Nicks pays Harry Styles the ultimate compliment

Stevie Nicks pays Harry Styles the ultimate compliment
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 09:44 PM

Stevie Nicks compared Harry Styles’ latest album to one of the great Fleetwood Mac records and said it has inspired her to write new music.

The beloved singer, 71, shared a typed-out message with fans as she self-isolates with her goddaughters, assistant and dogs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Nicks, known as a songwriter and vocalist with rock band Fleetwood Mac – as well as for her chart-topping solo career, said: “Dear Everyone. I know you are doing everything you can to help the situation we are all in. I am staying in with my Goddaughters and my assistant Karen~ and all our dogs~ Lily, Luna and Mana~ trying to think of creative things to do.

“I am getting all my paintings and drawings out~ listening to music (mostly Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’) and being inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry.”

Nicks then paid Styles – a vocal fan and close friend who last year inducted her into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – the ultimate compliment.

She compared Styles’ latest album Fine Line to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 classic Rumours, frequently listed as among the greatest of all-time and best-selling.

Nicks said: “Way to go H.~ it is your Rumours…” She concluded the message with advice for fans amid the pandemic.

“Just Dance. This Will Pass. Love will find a way. It always does,” Nicks said. She also added: “I’ll be in touch.”

Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac paid Harry Styles the ultimate compliment (Yui Mok/PA)
Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac paid Harry Styles the ultimate compliment (Yui Mok/PA)

The writing on the message was surrounded by handwritten squiggles, including love hearts and Nicks’s name.

Fine Line was released in December to critical acclaim and contained the hit singles Lights Up, Watermelon Sugar and Adore You.

Styles, 26, appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show earlier this month and revealed he invited Nicks and her friends to his house to listen to Fine Line before its release.

“They’re so used to living nocturnally — you know, they wake up really late and then they kind of live through the night ‘cause they’re, you know, witches,” Styles told host Howard Stern.

“So it’s getting to like 3am playing the album, I’m like, ‘I’m kinda tired’ and they’re, like, right in their prime. They’re really like, ‘Oh this is like daytime for us’.”

Styles marked Fine Line’s December 13 release with a special performance at The Forum in Los Angeles, where he introduced Nicks to the stage for a surprise duet of Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide.

Fine LineFleetwood MacHarry StylesHoward SternRumoursStevie NicksTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Daniel O'Donnell warns fans of Covid-19 fundraiser scams impersonating himDaniel O'Donnell warns fans of Covid-19 fundraiser scams impersonating him

Time Out to go digital-only during coronavirus pandemicTime Out to go digital-only during coronavirus pandemic

Bill Roache leads This Morning viewers in meditation to ease stressBill Roache leads This Morning viewers in meditation to ease stress

Amanda Holden interrupted by pet dog during radio show broadcast from homeAmanda Holden interrupted by pet dog during radio show broadcast from home


Lifestyle

It is hard to know where to start offering financial advice at a time when our economic future is so uncertain.Making Cents: May be time to switch your energy supplier

Here are four podcasts that have been adapted into TV shows/movies that you can watch in the self-isolated comfort of your own home.Podcast corner: Four to keep you ticking over in a crisis

Comedians, DJs, and other performers are online bringing activities to cooped-up families, says Ciara McDonnell.Coronavirus: The entertainers on-hand to entertain and educate your children

Joe Duffy, John Cooper Clarke, and Lisa McInerney are among those offering tips to Richard Fitzpatrick about good books to read while self-isolating.Open a page on the world: Irish celebs share their top books to read while self-isolating

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »