News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley tells of ‘scary’ stalker incident

Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley tells of ‘scary’ stalker incident
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 04:24 PM

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley has told of the time she was followed by a “scary” fan into a hotel lobby.

Ridley, who has become a global star since making her Star Wars debut in 2015 film The Force Awakens, has also told of the impact her fame has had on her family, saying that she used to be more focused on protecting them rather than herself.

According to US magazine Marie Claire, Ridley, her mother and sister were followed in their car by a fan in New York in 2017.

Star Wars stars John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill (Ian West/PA)
Star Wars stars John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill (Ian West/PA)

Ridley is reported to have got her family members out of the car, but was then followed into her hotel lobby by the man.

She told the magazine: “He is a really big guy, so physically he’s scary, and I was alone and it was the middle of the night, so I started shouting at him because I was scared.”

She added: “And then I got a bit of therapy after that ’cause I was like, ‘I’m not dealing with this shit because I’m too concerned for other people’.”

Ridley said that her rise to fame has been “really hard” on her family, and that the attention on her has been “super invasive”, but that she was initially more focused on protecting her family than herself.

“I was so aware of how difficult it was for them, I wasn’t actually dealing with how difficult it was for me,” she said.

“We went to a wedding recently, and it was uncomfortable for me because people were really rude. They don’t act like normal human beings.

“And then, not only did I not have a good time, but then my mum was upset and then my sisters are upset. So it’s tricky.”

The film star added that now she treats herself “really nicely”.

The British actress, 27, plays lead character Rey in the Star Wars trilogy films, her most recent appearance being in 2017’s The Last Jedi.

She will next appear in her final stint in the franchise in The Rise Of Skywalker, out later this year.

The blockbuster, directed by JJ Abrams, will bring to an end the nine-part saga that began with the original Star Wars in 1977.

The film also stars John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver and the late Carrie Fisher, who is appearing in unused footage from previous films.

More on this topic

Sonic The Hedgehog: Fans hail redesign as ‘greatest glow up of 2019’Sonic The Hedgehog: Fans hail redesign as ‘greatest glow up of 2019’

Scorsese’s greatest movies as his most recent The Irishman hits cinema screensScorsese’s greatest movies as his most recent The Irishman hits cinema screens

Colin Farrell to play the Penguin in new Batman movie Colin Farrell to play the Penguin in new Batman movie

Zac Efron to play journalist in tech magnate movieZac Efron to play journalist in tech magnate movie

Daisy RidleyStar WarsThe Rise Of SkywalkerTOPIC: Film

More in this Section

Chris Hughes breaks down in tears over Jesy Nelson trolling ordealChris Hughes breaks down in tears over Jesy Nelson trolling ordeal

Hollywood, brace yourself! Ricky Gervais to return as Golden Globes hostHollywood, brace yourself! Ricky Gervais to return as Golden Globes host

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria suffers second miscarriage this yearAlec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria suffers second miscarriage this year

Nick Knowles: Why I don’t cry on screen in DIY SOSNick Knowles: Why I don’t cry on screen in DIY SOS


Lifestyle

The Cosmetify Index reveals the cosmetics companies that are generating the most buzz online – and Dubai-based Huda Kattan has the top spot.Huda Beauty tops the 10 ‘most popular’ beauty brands this year

Read the script of Kya deLongchamps’ kitchen-sink drama to set the scene to make an informed choice when selecting this home essentialTake the plunge: Read this checklist before you splash out on your new kitchen sink

WHAT do aerospace engineering and baking have in common? A lot, says scientist and Bake-Off finalist Andrew Smyth, one of the presenters of the family show Baking in Space.The Shape I'm In: Andrew Smyth - Bake-Off finalist

It would be foolish to discount all evergreen plants when seeking autumn variety, says Peter Dowdall.Showing their true colours: Don't discount all evergreen plants when seeking autumn variety

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »