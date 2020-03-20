News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Spider-Verse star Jake Johnson records messages for quarantined children

Friday, March 20, 2020 - 12:38 PM

Jake Johnson has offered to record audio messages for quarantined children in character as Peter Parker from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The New Girl star voiced the older Parker in the Oscar-winning animated film, which also featured Shameik Moore, Mahershala Ali and Hailee Steinfeld, and said lots of children have been revisiting it while they are isolated at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He wrote on Instagram: “Since the quarantine a lot of parents have DM’d me saying they’ve been watching Spiderverse with their kids. A lot.

“So, here’s my idea. If your child is home from school and wants a quick encouraging message from Peter B Peter, then send me an email with their name and I’ll try and send over a short voice note.

“If I don’t get to you, I apologize. #stayhome.”

He asked parents to send their requests to peterbparkersayshi@gmail.com.

Johnson is one of a string of celebrities using social media to entertain fans while they are isolated at home.

Stars including Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman and Will Ferrell performed a rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine, while John Legend, Chris Martin and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber have all performed concerts in their home that they have shared online.

