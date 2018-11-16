Home»Showbiz

Spice Girls announce Croke Park gig

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 07:48 AM

Stop right now, because the Spice Girls have announced an Irish gig this morning.

The 90s girl band announced six UK concerts last week.

At a press conference this morning they announced a show in Croke Park for May 24, 2019.

Tickets for the gig go on sale next Thursday, November 22, at 9am and will be from €59.50.

Irish Spice Girls fans are thrilled by the news.


KEYWORDS

Spice GirlsIreland

