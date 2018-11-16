Spice Girls announce Croke Park gig

Stop right now, because the Spice Girls have announced an Irish gig this morning.

The 90s girl band announced six UK concerts last week.

At a press conference this morning they announced a show in Croke Park for May 24, 2019.

Tickets for the gig go on sale next Thursday, November 22, at 9am and will be from €59.50.

IRELAND... we've seen all your messages and tweets so we're VERY happy to announce a #SpiceWorld2019 show for you at Dublin's Croke Park on May 24th ❤️ Tickets go on sale next Thurs at 9am. SEE YOU SOON x #SpiceUpYourLife pic.twitter.com/gD3HhmAZEx — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) November 16, 2018

Irish Spice Girls fans are thrilled by the news.

The @spicegirls. Are coming. To Dublin. THEY LISTENED TO US GALS 💖 pic.twitter.com/ypC9yT7dMj— James Patrice (@JamesPatrice) November 16, 2018

Woke up this morning to the realization I am going to have to cancel my wedding as the date clashes with the spice girls Dublin show😕 sorry @ClearyD83 but I really really want to go ✌️ https://t.co/bXYUF3cdGf— Kim Dempsey (@Kimdemp) November 16, 2018

We tweeted and they answered. The spice girls are comong back to Dublin next year. Ekk #SpiceWorld2019 #SpiceGirlsDublin 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🇮🇪— Suzanne (@Littlesis87) November 16, 2018

Is @spicegirls announced Dublin a valid reason to be late for work? 😱💚☘️🇮🇪 #SpiceGirls— Peter (@peterc83) November 16, 2018

My sister is in Milan right now but I can guarantee she’s screaming the place down now that spice girls are playing Dublin— aaron (@donafella) November 16, 2018

@spicegirls ARE COMING TO DUBLIN!!!!!!!!! IM CRYING SOO HARD RIGHT NOW WHILST PLAYING SPICE WORLD FULL BLAST!!!!! #GIRLPOWER 🇮🇪— connor Waterkamp (@bananacharlie31) November 16, 2018