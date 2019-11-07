News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Snow Patrol frontman picks up Oh Yeah Legend award

Snow Patrol frontman picks up Oh Yeah Legend award
By Press Association
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 09:24 PM

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody has said it feels incredible for the band was honoured with one of Northern Ireland’s top music prizes.

The vocalist from the seaside town of Bangor near Belfast performed a special gig at the Ulster Hall this evening.

Snow Patrol were given the 2019 Oh Yeah Legend award recognising a group from Northern Ireland of exceptional stature.

Lightbody said: “It is just bonkers, really, the people that have come before, the Undertones, the Stiff Little Fingers and Therapy? – those are real legends.

“It’s nice to be mentioned with them but it is pure silliness.”

Snow Patrol has gone from struggling indie band to a global success, with their hit Chasing Cars one of the most played of this century.

The award was given as part of the NI Music Prize night.

It featured live performances and awards for best album, best single and best live act, among others.

Gary LightbodyMusicNorthern IrelandSnow Patrol

More in this Section

Lizzo reveals the useful side to her anxietyLizzo reveals the useful side to her anxiety

Scientists reveal what makes pop classics enjoyableScientists reveal what makes pop classics enjoyable

Amazon Prime Video makes major Love Island announcementAmazon Prime Video makes major Love Island announcement

MCD to announce another major concert for Cork next yearMCD to announce another major concert for Cork next year


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: He met her on a dating site for elderly people called CheckOutMyNewHipBaby.ie

As the great director’s latest film,The Irishman, is released today, Esther McCarthy selects ten of the best from an incredible five-decade career.Scorsese’s greatest movies as his most recent The Irishman hits cinema screens

A round of applause greeted the sale of a rare Chinese moon flask discovered at a routine valuation at Blarney Castle for a hammer price of 610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow today.Rare Chinese moon flask goes for €610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow

Few could have predicted Lizzo's stratospheric rise in 2019. Coming out of the Minneapolis scene, she has toiled for years with a couple of minor hits such as the cocky 'Batches and Cookies'.REVIEW: Heading to Lizzo in Dublin? This is what to expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »