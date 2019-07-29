Sinéad Burke among 15 'forces for change' on the cover of British Vogue

Sinéad Burke has been chosen among 15 women featured on the cover of British Vogue as "trailblazing changemakers".

The activist and writer appears in the September issue of the magazine which is guest edited by Meghan Markle.

Among the 15 'forces for change' are women from the worlds of sports, politics and the arts, "all of whom have made an inspiring impact on modern life" according to Vogue.

Burke shares the cover with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Jane Fonda and Salma Hayek.

Buckingham Palace said the women were "united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers".

They were captured individually for the cover by the renowned photographer Peter Lindbergh.

There is also a black space on the front of the magazine to represent a mirror "to show how you, the reader, are part of this extraordinary moment in time – and to encourage you to use your own platform to bring change", according to Vogue.

“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, to take the year’s most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today,” Meghan Markle told the magazine.

Burke said she was "very proud, incredibly honoured and humbled" to be among the inspirational women chosen by the Duchess of Sussex.

"I’ve been collecting the September issue of Vogue for as long as I can remember. They were my gateway to a world that I couldn’t visualise myself within," she wrote on Twitter.

"Those September issues still line my bookcases at home and now, I’ll get to add one more to that collection! Bananas."

Burke previously appeared alongside Meghan Markle last year in Vogue's inaugural Power List of their 25 most influential and aspirational female figures.

She has been praised for her TED talk on 'Why design should include everyone', which has amassed almost 1.4 million views to date.