Sigrid set to join The Coronas for very special Cork gig

The Coronas have just announced their biggest show of 2019 with an outdoor performance in Cork.

Fresh from a busy summer touring the USA and Canada including a slot at the legendary Lollapalooza festival in Chicago this August, the band will play Irish Independent Park on Saturday, June 22.

Not only that, joining them are very special guests Sigrid and All Tvvins.

The announcement comes mere days after the Norwegian pop star headlined her sold-out gig at Dublin's 3Arena.

Sigrid has broken through with several acclaimed singles including ‘Strangers’, ‘High Five’ and her latest offering ‘Sucker Punch’, and put down acclaimed performance at this year's Longitude and Electric Picnic.

Speaking about the announcement the Corona's said:

We’ve had some amazing shows in cork over the years but we’re so excited to announce our biggest ever headline show in independent park on June 22nd. We’re so delighted to have the amazingly talented Sigrid and All tvvins as special guests. It will be our biggest Irish show of 2019 and we can’t wait! Hope to see ya’s there - love, Danny, Dave, Knoxy and Conor

The band are currently on tour in Australia with shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. The Coronas return to Ireland next month kicking off a run of sold-out shows at The Olympia Theatre on December 3rd.

Tickets priced €49.50 inclusive of booking fee go on sale at 9 am this Friday, November 30 via Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie.

Subject to licence.