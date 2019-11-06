News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Shay Mitchell reveals the name of her baby girl

Shay Mitchell reveals the name of her baby girl
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 10:27 PM

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell has revealed she has named her baby girl Atlas Noa.

The actress, who welcomed her daughter last month, spilled the beans about her name in a moving Instagram post about being a mum.

She said: “Atlas Noa, In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love…then came you.

“Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived.

View this post on Instagram

Atlas Noa, In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you. Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived. You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met. I wake up each day (and also every 2-3 hours ;) still in awe that you are mine, and I am yours. I’m still learning about you and I’ll never grow old of watching you slowly wake up, catch a glimpse of me or your dad and focus intently, almost as if to say “I know you.” Just know, sweet girl - Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan. I am already so proud to be your Mama. PS. The days of dressing you up as burritos and other snacks has only just begun. ❤️

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

“You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met.”

Mitchell said she wakes up each day “still in awe that you are mine, and I am yours”.

She said: “I’m still learning about you and I’ll never grow old of watching you slowly wake up, catch a glimpse of me or your dad and focus intently, almost as if to say ‘I know you.’

“Just know, sweet girl – Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan. I am already so proud to be your Mama.

“PS. The days of dressing you up as burritos and other snacks has only just begun.”

View this post on Instagram

Never letting go...

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

Mitchell and her boyfriend Matte Babel announced the pregnancy in June.

She previously revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage last year.

The actress played Emily Fields in teen drama Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017.

Pretty Little LiarsShay MitchellTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Katie Holmes says she works out with daughter SuriKatie Holmes says she works out with daughter Suri

James Nesbitt to star in new Northern Irish crime dramaJames Nesbitt to star in new Northern Irish crime drama

Colin Farrell to play the Penguin in new Batman movie Colin Farrell to play the Penguin in new Batman movie

Doris Day auction to feature late star’s Golden Globe awardsDoris Day auction to feature late star’s Golden Globe awards


Lifestyle

Cork illustrator Sean Fitzgerald drew inspiration from his Donegal base for his impressive book of Celtic tales, writes Marjorie BrennanMixing myths and reality: Cork's Sean Fitzgerald releases impressive illustrated book of Celtic tales

Remember, a child who is resilient is not immune to stress, but rather is a child that can manage that stress, writes Richard HoganA child that can manage stress well is a resilient child

Simply put, that it isn’t all about her. This past week was my birthday and it started well. My hubby and daughter, Joan, made me my favourite breakfast, pancakes, and I opened my presents, writes Alison Curtis.Teachable moment: It’s my birthday and I’ll walk if I want to!

Cutting back on Fast Fashion, carpooling and eating her mum’s homegrown veg are some of the ways TG4 presenter Máire Treasa ní Dhubhghaill is playing her part for the planet as mother to little Aela, writes Ellie O’ByrneParents for the Planet: ‘Cycling is exercise — and really enjoyable’ says Máire Treasa ní Dhubhghaill

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »