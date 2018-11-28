Home»Showbiz

Shane Lynch on Late Late outburst: They decided to 'take us down a peg or two'

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 03:03 PM
By Steve Neville

Shane Lynch has stood over his outburst on last week's Late Late Show, saying he felt the show was trying "take us down a peg or two".

The singer had hit out at Ryan Tubridy on last Friday's show after the host showed a clip of the band's infamous first Late Late show appearance.

The singer had been promoting Boyzone's new album with his fellow bandmates and had missed their performance due to work in the UK and missing a flight to Dublin.

Lynch arrived for the interview but was left annoyed at the clip being shown.

When asked by Tubridy what the story behind the clip was, Lynch said: "Here's the story behind that clip.

"I've busted my bollocks to get here. And to see that clip - shove it up your f**king hole. That's what you can do with the clip"

Lynch has since addressed his outburst in a wide-ranging interview on Classic Hit's The Niall Boylan Show, saying he felt RTÉ were trying to take the band down a bit.

"I arrive in this TV studio called RTÉ, which we're heritage. We've been there for a long time.

"And they decide from the beginning of that interview to try and take us down a peg or two. Like we f**cking need it. We don't need that kind of shit.

"The bottom line is, I think, I was just disappointed in the fact that we were very young, very innocent and we've gone on to do amazing things. Like, amazing things.

"And what are you going to do, try and chop us down. I tell you what, everyone who has tried to chop me down, I've cut them out and told them how I didn't like it."

Lynch is to join his Boyzone bandmates on a farewell tour in 2019.


