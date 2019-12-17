News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Shane Filan opens up about the death of his mother

Shane Filan opens up about the death of his mother
By Anna O'Donoghue
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 10:14 AM

Shane Filan has taken to his social media accounts to thank fans for messages his has received following the death of his mother, Mae.

The mum-of-six, from Kiltimagh, Co Mayo died peacefully surrounded by her family in Co Sligo on Sunday.

The Westlife singer said that the day of her death was the “saddest day” of his life before describing her as an “incredible beautiful woman, wife, mother, grandmother & friend”.

He also asked fans to respect their request for a private funeral.

Her funeral is a very private time for me and my family to grieve and I know you all understand and will respect that

The Filan family asked fans to make a donation to Sligo North West Hospice if they wanted “to do something in her memory.”

He added: “If you would like to do something in her memory you can make a small donation to Sligo North West Hospice who looked after her so beautifully and peacefully in her final days and will continue to do so for so many more families. Thank you.”

The statement was signed by Shane with love, from him and his family.

“Love always, Shane & Family.”

Westlife members Kian Egan was among those to send condolences.

"We will be there for you brother through this very sad time. She was an amazing woman," he posted underneath the statement.

More in this Section

Harry Styles and Sir Rod Stewart in race for Christmas number one albumHarry Styles and Sir Rod Stewart in race for Christmas number one album

Dan Osborne issues public apology to Jacqueline Jossa amid cheating rumoursDan Osborne issues public apology to Jacqueline Jossa amid cheating rumours

Shane Filan thanks fans for support after death of motherShane Filan thanks fans for support after death of mother

Olly Murs debuts new look at The Voice launchOlly Murs debuts new look at The Voice launch


Lifestyle

Do pets cause asthma? Can you still exercise? Liz Connor explains everything you need to know.4 myths about asthma you should probably stop believing

How about ditching plastics, becoming a vegan gardener or stopping impulse buying?These are the best gardening New Year resolutions for 2020 – how many will you do?

From gyms and games rooms to a home cinema, the possibilities are endless. By Luke Rix-Standing.9 ways to make the most of a spare room

Don’t let ‘prosecco face’ get you down, says Katie Wright.5 party season skin problems and how to deal with them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »