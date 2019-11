John Legend is the latest man to be deemed the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

He joins a list of stars to have taken the annual award that includes Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Idris Elba.

Here is a gallery of those to have taken the title in years gone by. Actor Mel Gibson took the title in 1985 (Stan Honda/PA Archive)

Sir Sean Connery was one of the more elder recipients when he took the title aged 60 in 1989 (Andrew Parsons/PA Archive)

On the back of Top Gun and Rain Man, Tom Cruise won in 1990 (Ian West/PA)

While Patrick Swayze won in 1991 after roles in Ghost and Dirty Dancing (Joel Ryan/PA)

Brad Pitt was on the front of the magazine in 1995 and was also given the award in 2000 (David Davies/PA)

Star of ER George Clooney took the title in 1997 and again in 2006, becoming the second man to win it twice (Ian West/PA)

Another 007, Pierce Brosnan, won the award in 2001 (Ian West/PA)

Johnny Depp, who starred as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, won in 2003 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Matt Damon, who starred in The Bourne Ultimatum, won in 2007 (Ian West/PA)

Ryan Reynolds was the first Canadian to take the award in 2010 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Channing Tatum, of Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street fame, won in 2012 (PA)

Manchester United star David Beckham won in 2015 (Martin Rickett/PA)