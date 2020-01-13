Saoirse Ronan gets her fourth Oscar nomination

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for a Best Actress award at the Oscars for her performance in Little Women.
It is her fourth Oscar nomination having previously been shortlisted for Atonement (Best Supporting Actress, 2008), Brooklyn (Best Actress, 2016) and Lady Bird (Best Actress, 2018).
The other nominees for the best actress Oscar are Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Renee Zellweger for Judy and Charlize Theron for Bombshell.
Saoirse's Little Women co-star, Florence Pugh, was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The rest of the nominees are Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.
Joker is leading this year's Oscar nominations with 11.
Gangster film The Irishman, Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and World War One drama 1917 are in the running for 10 prizes each.
The films nominated for best picture are Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Parasite.
The nominees for the best actor Oscar are Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Antonio Banderas for Pain And Glory, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.
The nominees for the best supporting Oscar are Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Al Pacino for The Irishman, Joe Pesci for The Irishman.
The best director nominations go to Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sir Sam Mendes for 1917, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Todd Phillips for Joker.
Best adapted screenplay is between The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women and The Two Popes.
While original screenplay is between Knives Out, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Parasite.
Parasite is also nominated for best international feature film alongside Corpus Christi, Honeyland, Les Miserable and Pain And Glory.
Visual effects nominees are Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, 1917, Lion King and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.
Elton John and Bernie Taupin earned a nomination for best original song for (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.
Sound editing nominees are Le Mans ’66, Joker, 1917, Once upon A Time… In Hollywood and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.
In the category of original score the nominees are Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917 and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.
For costume design the nominated films are Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, The Irishman, Joker and Little Women.
Best sound mixing is between 1917, Ad Astra, Le Mans ’66, Joker and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
Sam Mendes’ 1917 picked up another nomination for original score, alongside Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.
The animated short film nominees are Dcera (Daughter), Hair Love, Kitbull and Memorable.
Best production design is between The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, 1917, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Parasite.
Film editing is between Le Mans ’66, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker and Parasite.
The cinematography award is between The Irishman, Joker, The Lighthouse, 1917 and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
The nominations were announced during a livestream presented by the actors John Cho and Issa Rae.
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9.
Here is the list in full.
Best picture:
Ford v Ferrari (released in the UK as Le Mans ’66)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Best actor:
Antonio Banderas – Pain And Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best supporting actor:
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best actress:
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best supporting actress:
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Achievement in directing:
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker – Todd Phillips
1917 – Sam Mendes
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Adapted screenplay:
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Original screenplay:
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sir Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won
Best animated feature film:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Achievement in cinematography:
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
1917 – Roger Deakins
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Achievement in costume design:
The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker – Mark Bridges
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Best documentary feature:
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best documentary short subject:
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Achievement in film editing:
Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Yang Jinmo
Best international feature film of the year:
Corpus Christi – Poland
Honeyland – North Macedonia
Les Miserables – France
Pain And Glory – Spain
Parasite – South Korea
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling:
Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole