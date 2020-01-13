Saoirse Ronan gets her fourth Oscar nomination

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for a Best Actress award at the Oscars for her performance in Little Women.

It is her fourth Oscar nomination having previously been shortlisted for Atonement (Best Supporting Actress, 2008), Brooklyn (Best Actress, 2016) and Lady Bird (Best Actress, 2018).

The other nominees for the best actress Oscar are Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Renee Zellweger for Judy and Charlize Theron for Bombshell.

Saoirse's Little Women co-star, Florence Pugh, was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The rest of the nominees are Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.

Joker is leading this year's Oscar nominations with 11.

Gangster film The Irishman, Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and World War One drama 1917 are in the running for 10 prizes each.

The films nominated for best picture are Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Parasite.

The nominees for the best actor Oscar are Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Antonio Banderas for Pain And Glory, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

The nominees for the best supporting Oscar are Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Al Pacino for The Irishman, Joe Pesci for The Irishman.

The best director nominations go to Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sir Sam Mendes for 1917, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Todd Phillips for Joker.

Best adapted screenplay is between The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women and The Two Popes.

While original screenplay is between Knives Out, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Parasite.

Parasite is also nominated for best international feature film alongside Corpus Christi, Honeyland, Les Miserable and Pain And Glory.

Visual effects nominees are Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, 1917, Lion King and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin earned a nomination for best original song for (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.

Sound editing nominees are Le Mans ’66, Joker, 1917, Once upon A Time… In Hollywood and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

In the category of original score the nominees are Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917 and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

For costume design the nominated films are Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, The Irishman, Joker and Little Women.

Best sound mixing is between 1917, Ad Astra, Le Mans ’66, Joker and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Sam Mendes’ 1917 picked up another nomination for original score, alongside Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

The animated short film nominees are Dcera (Daughter), Hair Love, Kitbull and Memorable.

Best production design is between The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, 1917, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Parasite.

Film editing is between Le Mans ’66, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker and Parasite.

The cinematography award is between The Irishman, Joker, The Lighthouse, 1917 and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

The nominations were announced during a livestream presented by the actors John Cho and Issa Rae.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9.

Here is the list in full.

Best picture:

Ford v Ferrari (released in the UK as Le Mans ’66)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Best actor:

Antonio Banderas – Pain And Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best supporting actor:

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best actress:

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best supporting actress:

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Achievement in directing:

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker – Todd Phillips

1917 – Sam Mendes

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Adapted screenplay:

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Original screenplay:

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sir Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won

Best animated feature film:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Achievement in cinematography:

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

1917 – Roger Deakins

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Achievement in costume design:

The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker – Mark Bridges

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Best documentary feature:

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best documentary short subject:

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Achievement in film editing:

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Yang Jinmo

Best international feature film of the year:

Corpus Christi – Poland

Honeyland – North Macedonia

Les Miserables – France

Pain And Glory – Spain

Parasite – South Korea

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling:

Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole