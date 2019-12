Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for a Golden Globe.

She is shortlisted for Best Actress in a Film Drama for her role in Little Women.

Other nominees in the category include Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

Andrew Scott also nominated for a Golden Globe.

Scott has been nominated for his role in the TV show Fleabag.

The Golden Globes, overseen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, recognise the best in TV and film each year.

More to follow...