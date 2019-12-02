News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

RTÉ reveal second and third competitors for Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ reveal second and third competitors for Dancing with the Stars
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 10:14 AM

2FM presenter Lottie Ryan and Fair City star Ryan Andrews have been confirmed as the next two celebrities to take part on Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One in the New Year.

The pair were confirmed live on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning.

Lottie said; “I could not be more excited to be joining Dancing with the Stars. I think it's going to be a once in a lifetime incredible adventure and I cannot wait to get stuck in.”

Best known for his role as Sean Cassidy on RTÉ’s Fair City, Ryan said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the show. It's something that I’ve always wanted to do.

" I’m a Strictly fan from years and years ago – myself my Mam and Dad always watch it. And then Dancing with the Stars came to Ireland, same thing, every Sunday night.

"I’ve had friends and colleagues who have been on the show and I always cheered them on. I always said, I’d love to do it, so then when the phone call came in – it was a definite “yes”.

RTÉ reveal second and third competitors for Dancing with the Stars

"It's kind of like a dream come true. It’s an amazing bunch of people, an amazing show and brilliant contestants so I think we’re in for a great run”.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will reunite this January to present the new series of Dancing with the Stars. Also returning this year is the fabulous panel of judges: Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson.

In a new addition this year, James Patrice will bring you extra behind-the-scenes news in a brand new weekly podcast. Including chats with stars, their professional partners and the judges, it will be available every Monday.

The next celebrity dancer will be revealed tomorrow on Jennifer Zamparelli on RTÉ 2FM.

More on this topic

TV presenter Glenda Gilson revealed as first celebrity to take part in new series of DWTSTV presenter Glenda Gilson revealed as first celebrity to take part in new series of DWTS

Kevin Kilbane to trade football boots for skates in Dancing On IceKevin Kilbane to trade football boots for skates in Dancing On Ice

What drove Dianne Buswell to fear for future as a dancer?What drove Dianne Buswell to fear for future as a dancer?

DWTS producer calls for better funding for RTÉDWTS producer calls for better funding for RTÉ

Dancing with the StarsTOPIC: Dancing With The Stars

More in this Section

Will and Grace maid Shelley Morrison diesWill and Grace maid Shelley Morrison dies

Taylor Swift tells Andrew Lloyd Webber what she loved about being in CatsTaylor Swift tells Andrew Lloyd Webber what she loved about being in Cats

Armando Iannucci reveals who he would cast as Boris JohnsonArmando Iannucci reveals who he would cast as Boris Johnson

Andrew Maxwell leaves I’m A Celebrity jungle following public voteAndrew Maxwell leaves I’m A Celebrity jungle following public vote


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »