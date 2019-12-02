RTÉ reveal second and third competitors for Dancing with the Stars

2FM presenter Lottie Ryan and Fair City star Ryan Andrews have been confirmed as the next two celebrities to take part on Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ One in the New Year.

The pair were confirmed live on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning.

Lottie said; “I could not be more excited to be joining Dancing with the Stars. I think it's going to be a once in a lifetime incredible adventure and I cannot wait to get stuck in.”

Best known for his role as Sean Cassidy on RTÉ’s Fair City, Ryan said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the show. It's something that I’ve always wanted to do.

" I’m a Strictly fan from years and years ago – myself my Mam and Dad always watch it. And then Dancing with the Stars came to Ireland, same thing, every Sunday night.

"I’ve had friends and colleagues who have been on the show and I always cheered them on. I always said, I’d love to do it, so then when the phone call came in – it was a definite “yes”.

"It's kind of like a dream come true. It’s an amazing bunch of people, an amazing show and brilliant contestants so I think we’re in for a great run”.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will reunite this January to present the new series of Dancing with the Stars. Also returning this year is the fabulous panel of judges: Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson.

In a new addition this year, James Patrice will bring you extra behind-the-scenes news in a brand new weekly podcast. Including chats with stars, their professional partners and the judges, it will be available every Monday.

The next celebrity dancer will be revealed tomorrow on Jennifer Zamparelli on RTÉ 2FM.