RTÉ defends use of pub setting in Late Late Show's Shane MacGowan tribute

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 09:48 AM

RTÉ is facing criticism for deciding to set a tribute to music legend Shane MacGowan in a studio pub.

The Late Late Show tribute to the singer took place in a mock bar complete with pints of stout.

Following the segment, Alcohol Action Ireland said it was regrettable the broadcaster would seek to normalise the impact of alcohol on people and reinforce cultural stereotypes.

RTÉ said the barroom setting was chosen as “such locations were for Shane’s musical career and a backdrop to his music and lyrics.”

"These songs were discussed and performed on the show and the alcohol on set was in context with the performances and conversations involved."

Eunan McKinney, from AAI, said it was "important to preface" comments he was making with the fact he'd yet to view the show.

He said: "It's regrettable, yet again RTÉ would seek to normalise and/or sentimentalise the impact of alcohol in people's lives.

"Reinforcing cultural stereotypes and the numerous social norms that prevail, ie you can only celebrate the talent that is Shane MacGowan by setting him in a pub - is a classic trap of popular media.

"This persistence of such a narrow perspective and narrative only undermines the endeavour of public health advocates who seek to recast Ireland's corrosive relationship with alcohol.

"It is incumbent on us all not to reinforce the harm of alcohol or sentimentalise its effect."

